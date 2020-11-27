Tesla become sixth-largest U.S. company, surpassing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Tesla Inc. on Friday surpassed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as the sixth-largest U.S. company by market capitalization. The Silicon Valley electric-car maker ended Friday with a market cap of $555 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway ended the day with a market cap of $543 billion, according to FactSet. Berkshire’s assets dwarf Tesla’s to the tune of $829.9 billion compared with $45.7 billion. Tesla stock has been on yet another rally ahead of the company’s inclusion on the S&P 500 index next month. Tesla shares have gained 600% this year, compared with gains around 13% for the benchmark index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

