: Tesla boasts a ‘majority minority’ workforce but leadership is predominantly white and male

Tesla Inc. has published its first-ever diversity report, promoting a “majority minority” U.S. workforce. But the release’s details show that 83% of leadership roles are held by men and 59% of those in decision-making positions are white.
