Tesla Inc. TSLA disclosed Tuesday that it has received Department of Justice requests for documents pertaining to the company’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features. “To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred,” Tesla disclosed in its latest 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a section titled “Certain Investigations and Other Matters.” Tesla noted in the filing that it “cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matter” but that a government decision to ultimately pursue enforcement action could have “a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows and financial position.” Tesla’s Autopilot claims have drawn scrutiny from regulators, and Bloomberg News reported Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission was probing Chief Executive Elon Musk’s statements on the technology. Shares of Tesla were off about 1% in premarket trading Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story