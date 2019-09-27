Tesla, Elon Musk found to have engaged in unfair labor practices with rules and tweet

Tesla Inc. and Chief Executive Elon Musk improperly sought to squelch a union organizing effort at the electric-car company’s Fremont, Calif., factory with rules and Musk’s Twitter account, according to a judge’s ruling released Friday.
