The lead of Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Dojo supercomputer project, Ganesh Venkataramanan, has left the company, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The executive, who oversaw the project for the past five years, left Tesla in November, Bloomberg said. According to the report, former Apple Inc. AAPL executive Peter Bannon is now leading the effort. Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in July that the company would spend “well over” $1 billion on Dojo, which Tesla hopes to use to process data and video to improve the EV maker’s autonomous driving capabilities, with the goal of full autonomy. Dojo was unveiled at the company’s first AI day in 2021 alongside Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

