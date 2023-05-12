Tesla Inc. TSLA will recall 1.1 million cars sold or imported to China from January 2019 to April owing to a brake defect, the country’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday. The Chinese regulator said the autos will need software updates from the electric-car maker, though it wasn’t clear if Tesla will need to refund drivers or would be offering any refunds. “The vehicles within the scope of this recall do not allow the driver to choose the energy regenerative braking strategy” and the driver also may not get enough reminders when pushing on the accelerator for a long time, said the regulator. Those factors could “increase the probability of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal for a long time, which may increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard.” The recall will affect some imported Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars and domestically made Model 3 and Model Y cars produced between Jan. 12, 2019 and April 24, 2023, a total of 1,104,622 vehicles. Shares of Tesla rose 1.5% in premarket trade. Twitter Chief Executive and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that he’s found a new CEO to run Twitter and its parent company, X Corp.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

