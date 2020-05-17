Tesla gets county approval to reopen Fremont factory: report

Tesla Inc. has been given the green light from local officials to resume operations at its Fremont, Calif., auto plant, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday. The electric-car company has been locked in a battle with Alameda County, one of six Bay Area counties under lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, over reopening. Citing an internal letter, the Chronicle reported that employees were told the county health department has approved its health and safety plans and full production will resume “this upcoming week.” It was unclear exactly what safety measures were being enacted. Chief Executive Elon Musk has lashed out at stay-at-home measures, calling them “fascist,” and last week said the plant had reopened, without the county’s approval, and dared county authorities to arrest him. Tesla did not immediately respond for a request for comment Sunday afternoon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

