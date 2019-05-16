Tesla in fatal Florida crash had Autopilot on, NTSB says

Breaking News
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said a Tesla Inc. vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Florida in March was on Autopilot, Tesla’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The 50 year-old male driver, who died as a result of the crash, engaged Autopilot about 10 seconds before the collision, the report said. From less than 8 seconds before the crash to the time of the impact, the vehicle did not detect the driver’s hands on the steering wheel, it said. The vehicle struck a semitrailer and the roof of the Tesla was sheared off. The Tesla was traveling at 68 miles per hour when it struck the semitrailer. “Neither the preliminary data nor the videos indicate that the driver or the ADAS executed evasive maneuvers,” the NTSB report said. The crash remains under investigation, it said. Earlier this month, the family of a man who died after his Model X crashed against a highway barrier and caught on fire in Silicon Valley filed a lawsuit against Tesla. Tesla shares fell 1.2% in midday trading Thursday while the S&P 500 index rose 1.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

