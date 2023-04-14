Tesla Inc. TSLA has expanded its recent price cuts to some European countries, including Germany and France, and others such as Israel, Reuters reported Friday, adding to concerns about the electric-vehicle maker’s profit margins ahead of quarterly earnings. Tesla last Friday announced U.S. price cuts and launched a cheaper, shorter-range Model Y, its best-selling EV. Tesla is slated to report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell. The stock has lost 44% in the past year, compared with losses of around 6% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

