Tesla Inc. is looking at a busy 2022, when the electric-vehicle maker is slated to open new factories and launch its much-awaited electric truck, but some analysts say the dozens of investigations into the safety of its driver-assistance features and its high valuation are reasons to remain cautious on the stock.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tesla is bracing for a busy 2022 with new plants and the Cybertruck coming on line, but safety probes may rein in its stock - December 18, 2021
- TaxWatch: Attention business owners and gig workers: Here are the new standard mileage rates from the IRS - December 18, 2021
- MarketWatch Premium: Stock buybacks rose to a record this year — or did they? The true story is different than you might think - December 18, 2021