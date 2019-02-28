Tesla launching $35,000, shorter-range Model 3: report

Tesla Inc. is making good on a long-standing promise to offer a Model 3 for $35,000, Electrek, a blog mostly focusing on the company, said ahead of Tesla’s 5 p.m. Eastern announcement. The cheaper trim would have a shorter driving range and new interior options, according to the report, which cited an email the company has sent to its retail stores. Orders would start today. Shares of Tesla were halted ahead of the announcement after ending the regular trading day up 1.6%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story