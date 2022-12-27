Another selloff in Tesla Inc.’s stock TSLA on Tuesday, toward a more than two-year low, could drop the electric vehicle maker down to 13th on the list of most valuable S&P 500 SPX companies. The electric vehicle maker’s stock slumped 3.3% toward a seventh-straight loss in premarket trading, with recent trading prices implying a market capitalization of about $375.96 billion, down from $388.88 billion as of Friday’s close. That would put Tesla’s market cap below retailer Walmart Inc.’s WMT, which was at $387.72 billion on Friday, and below banker JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM, which was at $385.07 billion. Tesla now sits just above semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp. NVDA, which had a market cap of $374.07 billion on Friday. Tesla’s market cap is a far cry from what it was at its peak of about $1.24 trillion on Jan. 3, 2022, according to FactSet data, which made it one of just a handful of trillion-dollar companies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

