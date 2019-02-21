Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 sedan and a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s luxury sedan were among six vehicles from U.S. and overseas car makers that have lost Consumer Reports’ “recommended” rating due to their “declining reliability,” the magazine said Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: Dollar ekes out small gain despite weaker-than-expected data, Aussie dollar gets jerked around trade news - February 21, 2019
- Tesla Model 3, Fiat Chrysler’s Chrysler 300 among cars losing Consumer Reports’ reliability nod - February 21, 2019
- Key Words: Mark Zuckerberg mulls blockchain-based Facebook log-in as a more secure option - February 21, 2019