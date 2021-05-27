Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 sedan is no longer on a list of top cars for Consumer Reports after the electric-car maker said it was switching to a camera-based system and dropping radar sensors in some of its cars.
- : Tesla Model 3 loses Consumer Reports’ ‘top pick’ after safety-feature switch - May 27, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Google close to settling ad-tech antitrust case in France - May 27, 2021
- The Tell: Investors may be willing to sacrifice returns for ESG — but here’s where they haven’t had to, says Deutsche Bank - May 27, 2021