Tesla picks Austin, Texas, as next ‘gigafactory’ location

Tesla Inc.’s fourth U.S. factory will be located in the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on a call with analysts following second-quarter results on Wednesday. The site, about 5 minutes from Austin’s airport and 15 minutes from downtown Austin, is about 2,000 acres, and Tesla plans to make it an “ecological paradise” open to the public with boardwalks and trails near the Colorado River, he said. The factory will be “massive” and build the Tesla Cybertruck, a pickup truck, and the Tesla Semi, a long-haul commercial truck as well as Model 3 and Model Y for the East Coast. Tesla will continue to grow in California, with the Fremont factory building the Model S and Model X vehicles for worldwide sales and the Model 3 and Model Y for the western half of North America, Musk said. A future Roadster would also make sense in California, Musk said. “I think this is a nice split between Texas and California,” he said. Tesla earlier Wednesday reported a surprise second-quarter profit, setting it on course for a future inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

