Tesla pushes back Semi unveiling amid Model 3 issues, Puerto Rico work

Tesla Inc. is delaying the unveiling of its electric semi truck, which was originally set for Oct. 26. Chief Executive Elon Musk said Friday afternoon on Twitter that the event would be pushed back to Nov. 16 because of the issues with Model 3 production that Tesla recently disclosed as well as a potential project to help Puerto Rico recover from a devastating hurricane. “Diverting resources to fix Model 3 bottlenecks & increase battery production for Puerto Rico & other affected areas,” Musk said. Tesla shares slipped about 0.5% in late trading, after closing with a 0.4% increase at $356.88. The stock has gained 67% this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 14%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story