Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk on Thursday said the company’s full self-driving beta is now available to any Tesla owner in North America who requests it on their car screen, if they have bought the option. In a Tweet, Musk congratulated the Tesla autopilot and artificial intelligence team on achieving a “major milestone.” Shares of Tesla are down 0.5% in Friday trades. The stock is down 48.3% in 2022 compared to a 28.2% drop by the Nasdaq . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story