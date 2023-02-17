Tesla Inc. TSLA is considering buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp. CA:SGML, Bloomberg News reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the talks. Tesla has been talking with advisers about a potential bid, and Sigma Lithium is one of “multiple mining options” being explored, the report said. Lithium is a key metal in the making of electric-vehicle batteries, and last month General Motors Co.GM announced a $650 million investment in miner Lithium Americas Corp. LAC Shares of Tesla were up 0.6% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day up 3.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story