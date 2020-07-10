Tesla sets September in-person shareholder meeting, ‘battery day’

Tesla Inc. said Friday it will hold its annual shareholder meeting and a “battery day” both on Sept. 22 at the company’s Fremont, Calif., factory. The shareholder meeting will be conducted in person, the company said. Stockholders may also attend the battery day presentation, the company said, “with additional details to be announced at a later time.” Both events will be webcast, Tesla said. Tesla is allegedly ready to show investors breakthroughs in its battery technology, possibly a ultra long-lasting battery for its future vehicles. Tesla shares ended at a record Friday, the most recent in a string of their all-time highs, and the company said this week it will report second-quarter results after market close on July 22.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

