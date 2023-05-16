Tesla Inc. TSLA shareholders late Tuesday approved the board nomination of former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel as recommended by Tesla directors. Some shareholders had questioned that nomination, saying that Tesla’s board already had too many ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk. The meeting continues with Musk addressing the audience. Tesla shares edged higher in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

