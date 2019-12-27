Tesla shares extend gains after Bloomberg says first China-built cars to be delivered on Monday

Tesla Inc. shares rose 1.2% in premarket trade Friday, after Bloomberg said the company will start delivering its first China-built cars on Monday. The first 15 units of the electric car maker’s Model 3 sedans made at a new Shanghai facility will be delivered to company employees on Dec. 30, Bloomberg reported, citing a Telsa representative reached by phone. The cars will compete with electric cars from China’s Nio Inc. and Xpeng Motors, as well as from global rivals. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said he expects the China plant to be producing at least 1,000 cars a week by year-end. Tesla said have gained 78% in the last three months, buoyed by a surprise third-quarter profit and excitement about plans for China and demand in Europe. The S&P 500 has gained 9% in the same time frame. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

