Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk took the stage at the company’s shareholder meeting Tuesday seeking to dispel concerns about demand and production that have plagued the Silicon Valley car maker for months.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tesla shares rise after Elon Musk says there is no demand problem - June 11, 2019
- Key Words: Trump: ‘I have no interest’ in trade deal until China reverses its stance - June 11, 2019
- Elon Musk: Tesla does not have a demand problem - June 11, 2019