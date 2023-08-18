Tesla Inc.’s stock TSLA dropped another 3% on Friday, extending its losses to a sixth straight session, its worst streak since a seven-session losing run in December. The stock is also poised to close at its lowest since June 2, when it closed at $213.97. It held on to its outperformance over the broader market, however, up 73% in the year to date compared with an advance of 14% for the S&P 500 index SPX. Tesla earlier this week announced cheaper versions of its Model S and Model X luxury EVs.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
