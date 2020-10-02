Tesla Inc. stock fell more than 5% Friday after the Silicon Valley car maker reported quarterly sales that were above Wall Street consensus and hit a record but failed to dispel concerns about the company’s longer-term goals.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: President Trump tested positive for coronavirus — here’s everything we know so far - October 2, 2020
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Trump’s COVID-19: What the latest election turmoil might mean for your 401(k) - October 2, 2020
- Tesla stock falls after third-quarter deliveries keep demand concerns alive - October 2, 2020