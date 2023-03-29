Tesla has added more than $200 billion to its market value so far this year in what’s also been its best quarter of stock performance in more than two years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Federal judge clears New York to issue cannabis licenses in all regions but one - March 29, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Adidas sidelines its opposition to Black Lives Matter’s three-stripe trademark - March 29, 2023
- : More than 155,000 tech-sector employees have lost their jobs since the start of 2023 - March 29, 2023