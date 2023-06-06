Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them in danger of suffering their first loss in eight trading session. The electric vehicle maker’s stock had charged up 19.0% over the past seven sessions to close Monday at the highest price since Nov. 1, 2022. That was the longest win streak since the stock rose for eight-straight days to Feb. 9. Among others in the EV space, shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN fell 0.5% premarket and of Lucid Group Inc. LCID lost 0.8%, while Nikola Corp.’s stock NKLA edged up 0.5%. Among Tesla’s China-based rivals, Nio Inc.’s stock NIO rose 0.5%, Xpeng Inc.’s XPEV gained 1.2% and Li Auto Inc.’s LI climbed 2.0%. The stock moves come as futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

