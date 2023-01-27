Tesla Inc. stock extended its rally on Friday, pushing weekly gains to nearly 35%, as investors cheered the EV maker’s earnings and top executive Elon Musk’s assurances that demand is not a problem at Tesla.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: How to get a 6% return in bonds this year, according to Guggenheim - January 27, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Tech-heavy Nasdaq climbs sharply, U.S. stocks rise as investors parse inflation data ahead of Fed meeting next week - January 27, 2023
- : Tesla stock jumps nearly 12% to best week in a decade - January 27, 2023