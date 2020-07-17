Tesla stock price does not reflect risk, CFRA says; stock rating lowered to sell

Analyst Garrett Nelson at CFRA on Friday lowered his rating on Tesla Inc. stock to sell, saying the shares “have gotten ahead of underlying fundamentals and do not appropriately reflect” risks. He kept a 12-month price target of $1,100 on the shares. Tesla “is entering a major spending cycle with the construction of Gigafactories 4 and 5, which we expect to act as a significant drag on free cash flow over the next several quarters,” Nelson said. A recent price cut on the Model Y was a red flag, and there’s potential for another equity tap given the stock’s “meteoric run-up,” he said. Tesla is expected to report second-quarter results on Wednesday, with analysts polled by FactSet expecting an adjusted loss of 14 cents on sales of $5.2 billion. Earlier Friday, analysts at Credit Suisse raised their stock price target on Tesla to $1,400 from $700, saying the stock is “priced to perfection.” Tesla shares have gained 259% this year, while the S&P 500 index is down 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

