Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose more than 9% on Thursday, a day after the EV maker reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations and said demand for its cars continued to be high. Tesla jumped 9.9%, on track for its highest close since Dec. 15, when it closed at $157.67, and on pace for its largest one-day percentage increase since July 21. The stock has lost 49% in the past 12 months, compared with a decline of around 7% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

