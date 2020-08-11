Tesla stock soars 7% on 5-to-1 stock split news

Shares of Tesla Inc. surged more than 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the Silicon Valley car maker said its board has approved a five-for-one split of the company’s common stock “in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.” Each shareholder of record on Aug. 21 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after the close on Aug. 28, the company said. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31, Tesla said. The stock has gained 229% this year, compared with gains around 3% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

