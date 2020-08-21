Tesla stock surges past $2,000 to end at fresh record

Tesla Inc. shares gained more than 6% on Thursday to end at a record $2,001.83 and setting an intraday record of $2,021.99. The stock slipped on Wednesday, snapping a five-session winning streak and a 37% gain in that period. Tesla had last ended at a record on Tuesday at $1,887.09. Tesla’s current run kicked off after the Silicon Valley electric car maker announced a5-for-1 stock split last week. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

