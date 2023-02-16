Tesla Inc. TSLA stock turned lower Thursday after news that more than 300,000 of its vehicles are hit by a recall related to the EV maker’s self-driving software. Tesla had shaken off weakness earlier in the week, gaining for two straight sessions and starting Thursday in the black. The stock earlier this month notched an 8-day winning streak, leading one analyst to say it was “overextended.” Tesla stock is down about 30% in the last 12 months, compared with losses of around 8% for the S&P 500 index. SPX Tesla investors await for the “Master Plan 3” to be unveiled on the March 1 investor day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story