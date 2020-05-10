Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Tesla sues Fremont factory’s county, seeking to reopen plant

Tesla sues Fremont factory’s county, seeking to reopen plant

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 32 mins ago

Tesla Inc. on Saturday filed a lawsuit in federal district court seeking an injunction to allow for the reopening of its Fremont, Calif., car-making plant, arguing that the county where the factory is located has overreached and not uniformly applied its own rules to Tesla, which should have been allowed to stay open. “Alameda County’s power grab not only defies the governor’s orders, but offends the federal and California constitutions,” the lawsuit alleged. The action comes just hours after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that he’d move Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto and the Fremont factory out of California. The plant and headquarters are located in counties among the first in the U.S. to issue stay-at-home orders and to order non-essential businesses closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Musk has been a vocal critic of the shutdown orders, last week going as far as calling them “fascist.” Local health authorities on Friday foiled Tesla’s plans to start reopening the factory, clarifying that, despite the reopening of some nonessential businesses elsewhere in the state, their own shutdown order prevailed.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.