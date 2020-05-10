Tesla sues Fremont factory’s county, seeking to reopen plant

Tesla Inc. on Saturday filed a lawsuit in federal district court seeking an injunction to allow for the reopening of its Fremont, Calif., car-making plant, arguing that the county where the factory is located has overreached and not uniformly applied its own rules to Tesla, which should have been allowed to stay open. “Alameda County’s power grab not only defies the governor’s orders, but offends the federal and California constitutions,” the lawsuit alleged. The action comes just hours after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that he’d move Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto and the Fremont factory out of California. The plant and headquarters are located in counties among the first in the U.S. to issue stay-at-home orders and to order non-essential businesses closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Musk has been a vocal critic of the shutdown orders, last week going as far as calling them “fascist.” Local health authorities on Friday foiled Tesla’s plans to start reopening the factory, clarifying that, despite the reopening of some nonessential businesses elsewhere in the state, their own shutdown order prevailed.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

