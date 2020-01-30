Tesla surges after earnings beat, vows to sell more than half a million vehicles this year

Tesla Inc. stock rose late Wednesday after the Silicon Valley car maker reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and said Model Y production started this month.
