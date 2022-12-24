Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December, Reuters reported Saturday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant for planned break - December 24, 2022
- Your Digital Self: People have gone wild over ChatGPT. Here are the practical uses for marketers, programmers and journalists - December 24, 2022
- Retirement Weekly: When it comes to estate planning ‘you have to get to the core emotional issues’ - December 24, 2022