Tesla to fully reopen Nevada ‘gigafactory’: report

Tesla Inc. is fully reopening its battery “gigafactory” in Nevada, The Verge reported Tuesday night. Citing an email to employees, The Verge reported Tesla workers at the plant east of Reno are being given back-to-work dates, and those not comfortable returning to work under the circumstances will be put on unpaid leave, and thus ineligible for unemployment benefits. Nevada has allowed some businesses to reopen if they take protective measures, but it was unclear if the factory had been given the green light by officials. Tesla reopened its auto factory in Fremont, Calif., on Monday in defiance of local regulations, and CEO Elon Musk has been an outspoken opponent of stay-at-home rules intended to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, daring local authorities to arrest him.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

