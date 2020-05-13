Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Tesla to fully reopen Nevada ‘gigafactory’: report

Tesla to fully reopen Nevada ‘gigafactory’: report

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 29 mins ago

Tesla Inc. is fully reopening its battery “gigafactory” in Nevada, The Verge reported Tuesday night. Citing an email to employees, The Verge reported Tesla workers at the plant east of Reno are being given back-to-work dates, and those not comfortable returning to work under the circumstances will be put on unpaid leave, and thus ineligible for unemployment benefits. Nevada has allowed some businesses to reopen if they take protective measures, but it was unclear if the factory had been given the green light by officials. Tesla reopened its auto factory in Fremont, Calif., on Monday in defiance of local regulations, and CEO Elon Musk has been an outspoken opponent of stay-at-home rules intended to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, daring local authorities to arrest him.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.