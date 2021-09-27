Tesla to hold virtual-only shareholder meeting from Austin gigafactory

Tesla said Monday it will hold its 2021 annual meeting from its gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Oct. 7. The electric vehicle maker said the shareholder will be virtual-only, will feature live audio webcasts, plus the option for stockholders to submit votes and written comments and questions on meeting agenda items. Tesla shares have climbed 10% this year, vs. a 19% gain for the S&P 500 Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

