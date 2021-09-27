Tesla said Monday it will hold its 2021 annual meeting from its gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Oct. 7. The electric vehicle maker said the shareholder will be virtual-only, will feature live audio webcasts, plus the option for stockholders to submit votes and written comments and questions on meeting agenda items. Tesla shares have climbed 10% this year, vs. a 19% gain for the S&P 500 Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Pfizer starting trial for oral drug to be taken after COVID-19 exposure - September 27, 2021
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 231.8 million and U.S. nears 700,000 fatalities - September 27, 2021
- Tesla to hold virtual-only shareholder meeting from Austin gigafactory - September 27, 2021