Tesla Inc.’s stock TSLA fell 1.1% premarket Wednesday, after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the electric vehicle company was recalling more than 2 million vehicles due to autopilot control issues. “In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or rails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash,” the agency said in a statement. The company will recall 2012 to 2023 Model S, 2016 to 2023 Model X, 2017 to 2023 Model 3, and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer leading up to the version that contains the remedy. Tesla will release an over-the-air software update free of charge. The stock has gained 92.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 21%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

