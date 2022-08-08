Tesla unveils timing of 3-for-1 stock split, stock up 1.7% premarket

Tesla Inc. said it will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split that will give shareholders of record as of Aug. 17 a dividend of two additional shares of common stock on Aug. 24. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25, the company said in a regulatory filing published Friday. Shares were up 1.7% premarket Monday, but are down 18% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 13%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

