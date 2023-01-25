Tesla’s bitcoin holdings were unchanged in the fourth quarter, though the largest cryptocurrency fell to a two-year low of $15,480 in November, after digital asset exchange FTX imploded. Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin in early 2021, when the crypto was trading above $30,000. Bitcoin is trading at around $22,978 Wednesday, down 0.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data.

