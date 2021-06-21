Tesla’s Elon Musk planning on ‘AI day’ to boost recruiting

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Monday he’s “looking at holding” a day dedicated to showcasing the electric-car maker’s “progress” in its artificial-intelligence systems. Musk left the date open, saying only the event would take place “in about a month or so” and that its purpose would be recruiting. Tesla earlier this month hosted an event to showcase its Model S Plaid trim, the top-of-the-line option for the luxury sedan, and in September held an event to highlight battery technology. Shares of Tesla have lost 11% this year and gained 213% in the past 12 months, which compares with gains of 12% and 36% for the S&P 500 index in these same periods.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

