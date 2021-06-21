Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Monday he’s “looking at holding” a day dedicated to showcasing the electric-car maker’s “progress” in its artificial-intelligence systems. Musk left the date open, saying only the event would take place “in about a month or so” and that its purpose would be recruiting. Tesla earlier this month hosted an event to showcase its Model S Plaid trim, the top-of-the-line option for the luxury sedan, and in September held an event to highlight battery technology. Shares of Tesla have lost 11% this year and gained 213% in the past 12 months, which compares with gains of 12% and 36% for the S&P 500 index in these same periods.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Tesla’s Elon Musk planning on ‘AI day’ to boost recruiting
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)