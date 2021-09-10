Chief Executive Elon Musk is urging Tesla Inc. employees to “go super hardcore” in the coming weeks in order to ensure a “decent” amount of vehicle deliveries this quarter, according to new reports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tesla’s Elon Musk reportedly urges ‘super hardcore’ push for deliveries amid supply chain problems - September 9, 2021
- : American credit scores have continued to climb — even without stimulus checks. Here’s why - September 9, 2021
- : It worked. Delta Air Line’s $200 surcharge for unvaccinated workers led to more vaccinations - September 9, 2021