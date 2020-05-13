Tesla’s Fremont factory: Here’s what Wall Street is watching as standoff ends

Tesla wrestles a deal with local authorities to fully reopen its car-making plant in California, and Wall Street’s attention moves on to possible capacity constraints and longer-term sales goals.
