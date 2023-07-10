Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Model 3 was the top-selling used electric vehicle maker during the first half of 2023, according to Carvana Co. CVNA, the online used-car seller. Tesla’s stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading, after pulling back 0.8% the past two sessions from a more-than-nine-month closing high of $282.48 on July 5. There were three Tesla models among the top 10 used EVs sold so far this year, as well as three models of General Motor’s Co.’s GM Chevrolet brand. After the Model 3, the EV’s making up Carvana’s top 10 were Nissan Motor Co.’s NSANYJP:7201 Leaf, the BMW i3, the Chevy Volt, the Tesla Model Y, the Tesla Model S, the Volkswagen e-Golf, the Chevy Bolt, Ford Motor Co.’s Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Spark. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

