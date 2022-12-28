Under a California law taking effect in the new year, Tesla and other car manufacturers and dealers will be prohibited from deceptively naming or marketing their vehicles as fully self-driving.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : GE Healthcare will join S&P 500 as soon as it begins trading - December 28, 2022
- : Tesla’s self-driving claims could soon run afoul of new California law - December 28, 2022
- Washington Watch: Yes, George Santos is likely going to be seated in the new Congress - December 28, 2022