Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, to reverse the losses suffered after a backlash over controversial comments made by Elon Musk, the electric vehicle giant’s chief executive officer. The stock has dropped as much as 1.1% in Thursday’s after-hours session, after slumping 3.8% during the regular session, after International Business Machines Corp. IBM pulled ads from X, formerly known as Twitter, after X’s owner Musk agreed with post that was supportive of an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The decline in Tesla’s stock on Thursday snapped a four-day win streak in which it soared 15.6% to close Wednesday at a one-month high. The stock has tacked on 6.6% over the past three months through Thursday while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 3.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

