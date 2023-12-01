Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA slumped 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, putting them in danger of a third-straight loss, as the much-anticipated launch of electric vehicle giant’s Cybertruck hasn’t provided a fresh buying spark. The stock has lost 2.7% over the past two sessions, after closing Tuesday at a six-week high. At current premarket prices, the stock has shed 6.6% since it reached an intraday high of $252.75 on Wednesday. But despite the stock’s pullback, it still soared 19.5% in November to snap a three-month losing streak in which it tumbled 24.9%. And the stock was still up 94.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 19%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

