Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose toward a fourth straight gain in premarket trading Wednesday, but unlike the previous session, they pared gains after tame inflation data. The electric vehicle giant’s stock was up 2.2% just before data showing that wholesale inflation had its biggest decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was recently up 0.9%. On Tuesday, the stock was up 1.8% just before tame consumer inflation data was released, but closed up 6.1%. The stock had run up 13.1% over the past three sessions through Tuesday, which was the best three-day performance since it hiked up 15.4% over the three days ended Jan. 31. Lower inflation is believed to help consumer’s spend more on discretionary items, or things they want rather than things they need, and Tesla’s stock is a component of the consumer discretionary sector. Tesla’s stock has powered up 92.7% year to date through Thursday, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY has rallied 29.7% and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 17.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story