Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA on Tuesday ended at their highest in nearly three weeks and notched their largest one-day percentage increase since March 21, when the shares rose 7.82%. The EV maker’s stock still holds to a 3% decline so far in August, compared with a 2% retreat for the S&P 500 index SPX in the month to date. Earlier Tuesday, Oppenheimer analysts said that Tesla is launching a $300 million AI computing cluster, employing thousands of Nvidia Inc.’s NVDA GPUs. Nvidia shares ended at a record Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

