Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA fell 1.3% in premarket trading Monday, reversing an earlier gain, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed that Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn was stepping down, after four years in the role and 13 years with the company. The stock was up about 0.6% just before the CFO departure disclosure. Tesla said it named Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja as CFO. Taneja has been CAO since March 2019, and as corporate controller from May 2018. Tesla said Kirkhorn will serve Tesla through the end of the year to help support the transition. The stock has rallied 49.3% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

